Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,928.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,817.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

