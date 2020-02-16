Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $56,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,547,000 after acquiring an additional 234,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

