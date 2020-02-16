Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $972.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post sales of $972.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $796.00 million. Hasbro posted sales of $732.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,321,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,036,000 after purchasing an additional 302,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,144,000 after purchasing an additional 306,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 183,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Hasbro has a one year low of $82.87 and a one year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

