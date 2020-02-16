Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

HA opened at $27.96 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Hawaiian by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hawaiian by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

