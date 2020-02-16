HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,777 shares of company stock worth $10,326,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.29. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.