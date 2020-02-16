Head-To-Head Analysis: GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) versus NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ:NPTN)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -13.93% -7.01% -6.17% NeoPhotonics -7.51% -9.10% -4.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GSI Technology and NeoPhotonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeoPhotonics 0 2 5 0 2.71

NeoPhotonics has a consensus price target of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. Given NeoPhotonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSI Technology and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $51.49 million 3.49 $160,000.00 N/A N/A NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 1.14 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -10.26

GSI Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics.

Volatility & Risk

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoPhotonics beats GSI Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

