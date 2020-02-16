Head to Head Analysis: NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) & WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of WEIR GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and WEIR GRP PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A WEIR GRP PLC/S 0 4 0 0 2.00

Dividends

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. WEIR GRP PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WEIR GRP PLC/S pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WEIR GRP PLC/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and WEIR GRP PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOMURA RESH INS/ADR 10.53% 12.72% 8.98% WEIR GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEIR GRP PLC/S has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOMURA RESH INS/ADR and WEIR GRP PLC/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOMURA RESH INS/ADR $4.55 billion 3.77 $464.29 million $0.65 38.00 WEIR GRP PLC/S $3.27 billion 1.31 $24.03 million $0.63 14.02

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than WEIR GRP PLC/S. WEIR GRP PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NOMURA RESH INS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR beats WEIR GRP PLC/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOMURA RESH INS/ADR

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. It is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. The Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, system development, and system management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The IT Platform Services segment provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. It is also involved in research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WEIR GRP PLC/S

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The Oil & Gas segment offers products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, and related industries. The company offers its products under the Allen Steam Turbines, Aspir, Atwood & Morrill, AutoTork, Batley Valve, BDK, Begemann, Blakeborough, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, Floway, FusionCast, Gabbioneta, GEHO, Gemex, Hazleton, Hopkinsons, Hydrau-Flo, Isogate, Lewis, Linatex, Mathena, Multiflo, Novatech, Roto-Jet, Sarasin-RSBD, Seaboard, SEBIM, SPM, Stampede, Synertrex, Tricentric, Trio, Vulco, Warman, WEMCO, and WSP brand names. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

