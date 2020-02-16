Head-To-Head Comparison: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (NYSE:SUGBY)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 1 11 4 0 2.19 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Republic Bank presently has a consensus price target of $116.07, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 22.38% 11.08% 0.86% SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Republic Bank and SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $4.16 billion 4.77 $930.33 million $5.20 22.64 SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.26 billion 0.74 -$874.31 million N/A N/A

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

