HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $739.31 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $739.31 million and $1.32 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00025840 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008182 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004567 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001386 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

