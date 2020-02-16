Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Down 10.7% in January

Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $561.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

