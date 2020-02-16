Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $72.13 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

