Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,839 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Herman Miller worth $40,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.41 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

