Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Short Interest Down 5.6% in January

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 20,030,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hertz Global by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTZ opened at $19.71 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.26.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.