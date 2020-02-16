Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Stake Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,682,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,673,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,410,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,075,000 after acquiring an additional 695,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 303,183 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 49.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,166,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,951 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

