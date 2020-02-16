Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.07. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

