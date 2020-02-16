Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,083,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,968,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 697,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after buying an additional 112,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.81.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

