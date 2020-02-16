Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 90.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Aegis assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.10 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

