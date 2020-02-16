Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.51. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

