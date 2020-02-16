Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock Position Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,258,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,186,496 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.73% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $907,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 128,251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 260,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,475,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,715,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

NYSE HST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,977,992 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

