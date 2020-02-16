HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 328.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,627,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015,199 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of HP worth $54,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 115.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in HP by 255.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

