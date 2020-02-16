Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 195,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,072,000 after buying an additional 76,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $246.21 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $196.26 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

