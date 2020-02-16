Huobi Token (HT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $645.47 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,411,245 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.