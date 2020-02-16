HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

