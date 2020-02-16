Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 299.80 ($3.94).

IBST has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ibstock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON IBST opened at GBX 317.60 ($4.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.