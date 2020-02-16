Ignition (IC) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Ignition has a total market cap of $94,407.00 and $6.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00044976 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00069889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00089447 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,927.48 or 1.00003036 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,274,910 coins and its circulating supply is 1,261,737 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

