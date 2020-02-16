Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

