Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 957,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $298.92 on Friday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

