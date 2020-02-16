Ink Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $325,814.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $325,814.00 and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 75.2% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, COSS and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.70 or 0.03085434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00239958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00149965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,842,396 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

