Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.27 Million

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to post $172.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.10 million and the lowest is $171.70 million. Inovalon posted sales of $136.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $641.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $642.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $706.49 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $715.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovalon.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,464,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 893,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 807,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 615,639 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inovalon by 437.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

