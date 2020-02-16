Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,106.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $12,106.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

