Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Intel by 329.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $67.27 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.