Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 3.1% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

