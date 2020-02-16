Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.7% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $382.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.48 and its 200 day moving average is $360.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $328.72 and a 52 week high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.