Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,807 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $7,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners HealthCare System Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,027,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,138,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after acquiring an additional 261,405 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 346,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $81.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

