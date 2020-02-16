Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,285 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $191.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.94 and a 1-year high of $191.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.