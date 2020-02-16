Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,825 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Avalon Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

