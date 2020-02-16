InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. InterDigital Wireless posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital Wireless.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $74.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.35%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

