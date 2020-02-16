International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of International Paper worth $33,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE IP opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

