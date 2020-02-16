International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of International Paper worth $54,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of IP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 1,775,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

