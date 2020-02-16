Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,474 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.51% of Invitation Homes worth $728,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,282,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,176,294 shares of company stock worth $1,748,227,509 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. 4,284,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.