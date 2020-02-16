IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $26.42 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Cobinhood and Ovis. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $785.82 million and $26.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.03111013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00242006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00050846 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00150749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000627 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, Ovis, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Coinone, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.