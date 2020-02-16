Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of IOVA opened at $23.83 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

