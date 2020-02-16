iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,416,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after acquiring an additional 278,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,857,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

