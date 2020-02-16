iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 9.7% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $51,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,770,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

