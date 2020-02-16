iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is CKW Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

CKW Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.2% of CKW Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $209.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.29 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.67.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

