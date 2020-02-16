iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) is Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,121,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $46.78 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $47.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

