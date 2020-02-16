iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,476.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 454,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 436,635 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,237,000. Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

