iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Glassman Wealth Services’ 6th Largest Position

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.66 and a 52 week high of $187.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

