iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

