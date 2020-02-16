iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 923,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

